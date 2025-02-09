Eklund scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Eklund snapped a 10-game goal drought with his opening tally 1:25 into the first period. The 22-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight contests (one goal, two assists). For the season, he's reached the 40-point mark with 11 goals and 29 helpers, and he's added 97 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 32 hits and a minus-5 rating over 52 appearances.