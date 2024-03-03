Eklund scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Eklund scored for the second game in a row as the Sharks' second line led their offense. The 21-year-old has done alright while filling in as a center amid the ongoing absences of Tomas Hertl (knee) and Logan Couture (groin). Eklund is up to 10 goals, 27 points, 95 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-29 rating through 58 appearances, and he should continue to see top-six minutes.