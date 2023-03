Eklund converted on a penalty shot, fired three shots on goal, blocked three shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Eklund has scored in each of his last two games. He drew the penalty shot Thursday early in the third period on a slash from Kraken forward Ryan Donato. Eklund has three points, a minus-5 rating, 14 shots on net, seven hits and six PIM through seven appearances at the NHL level this season.