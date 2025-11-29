Eklund scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Eklund scored his first November goal at a time when the Sharks needed him the most. His slap shot at the 14:03 mark of the second frame tied the game at 2-2, and it set the stage for Adam Gaudette's game-winner 74 seconds later. Eklund has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 21 games, but he has only four points in 10 games this month.