Sharks' William Eklund: Scores power-play goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eklund scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.
Eklund scored his first November goal at a time when the Sharks needed him the most. His slap shot at the 14:03 mark of the second frame tied the game at 2-2, and it set the stage for Adam Gaudette's game-winner 74 seconds later. Eklund has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 21 games, but he has only four points in 10 games this month.
More News
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Posts helper in Sunday's win•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Suiting up in State of Hockey•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Traveling with team•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Moved to injured reserve•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Skates Thursday•
-
Sharks' William Eklund: Unavailable for Wednesday•