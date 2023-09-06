Eklund participated in captain's skate activities Wednesday and should be ready for training camp when it opens Sept. 21, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Eklund underwent shoulder surgery in March, and the expectation was always that he'd be good to go for camp. The 20-year-old, selected seventh overall in 2021, had 41 points in 54 AHL games and three points over eight contests with the Sharks last season. Now two years separated from his draft year, Eklund should be ready to contend for at least a middle-six job with the Sharks, and he should also see some power-play time.