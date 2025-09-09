Eklund (wrist) was on the ice for Monday's informal skate, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Eklund continues to work his way back from offseason wrist surgery, with Peng noting that the 22-year-old winger didn't appear to be limited at the informal skate. While fantasy players likely want to continue monitoring the situation, all signs seem to be pointing at Eklund being good to go for Opening Night against the Golden Knights on Oct. 9. Barring any setbacks, Eklund figures to slot into a first-line role alongside Macklin Celebrini.