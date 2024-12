Eklund (undisclosed) isn't expected to return Saturday versus Calgary, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Eklund, who was absent from Friday's 6-3 loss to Vegas, missed the morning skate and remains day-to-day. He has seven goals and 27 points in 36 appearances in 2024-25. When healthy, Eklund serves in a top-six capacity and features on the power play.