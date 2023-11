Eklund produced an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Eklund helped out on Fabian Zetterlund's first-period tally. With 21:08 of ice time, Eklund led all Sharks forwards in ice time. The 21-year-old winger has a pair of points over his last two games, giving him two goals, two assists, 17 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-7 rating through 13 appearances.