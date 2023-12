Eklund (lower body) will play against Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Eklund was finding his offensive stride when he suffered his lower-body injury, notching two goals and three helpers in his last four contests. Through the fist 27 games of the year, the 21-year-old winger has already put up 13 points, including four with the man advantage, and should be capable of pushing for the 40-point threshold this season.