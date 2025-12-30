Eklund scored a goal in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Eklund put the Sharks ahead 4-1 in the second period. He's earned three points over two games since joining the top line with Macklin Celebrini and Igor Chernyshov. Eklund has the talent to play in that role, and he's a good enough two-way winger to bring balance to the line. He's produced 10 goals, 25 points, 92 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 35 appearances this season.