Eklund scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets.

Eklund's goal was nearly enough for a massive upset, but Vitek Vanecek came up 26 seconds short of a shutout. The tally extended Eklund's point streak to five games (two goals, three assists), and he has a pair of power-play points in that span. The young winger is up to 12 goals, 30 helpers, 13 power-play points, 99 shots on net and a minus-4 rating across 54 appearances this season. He needs three points to match his 80-game total from 2023-24.