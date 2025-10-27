Eklund had two goals, including one on the power play, and a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Wild.

Eklund bagged two or more goals in a single game for the first time this season, but this three-point performance also allowed him to extend his prolific point streak to three games. The 23-year-old winger has three goals, four assists, 11 shots, two hits and three blocked shots over that three-game span.