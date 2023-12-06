Eklund tallied a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Islanders.

Eklund picked up assists on a pair of Tomas Hertl goals late in the third period before scoring the game-winner with just five seconds left in overtime. It's the second multi-point effort for Eklund this year -- he came into Tuesday's contest with just one point (an empty-net goal) in his previous five games. He's now up to six goals and 12 points through 26 games this season. While the 21-year-old Eklund can't be relied on to provide consistent scoring yet, the talented winger should get an extended look on San Jose's first line and top power-play unit.