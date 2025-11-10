Eklund (lower body) will make the trip to Minnesota for Tuesday's matchup, with his game status to be determined after the morning skate, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Eklund is effectively a game-time call heading into Tuesday, though he will need to be activated off injured reserve before he can suit up. That final step should give fantasy managers the information they need to put Eklund into their lineups. If the young winger does play, it will likely be in a second-line role, which could see Collin Graf dropped to the bottom-six or relegated to the press box.