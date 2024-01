Eklund put up two assists in a 5-2 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.

It was his first multi-point game since Dec. 5. The talented, abovee-average skater has 21 points, including 13 assists, in 48 games this season. Eklund sees the ice well, and his game is quietly developing, even on the toothless teal. His fantasy value may not take a leap without help, but it will if the Sharks can surround him with a bit more talent.