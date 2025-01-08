Eklund scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Eklund got the Sharks on the board midway through the second period and set up Timothy Liljegren's goal in the third. With three points over two contests since he returned from an upper-body injury, Eklund doesn't look like he's missed a beat. He's back in a top-six role and has eight goals, 30 points (nine on the power play), 69 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 38 appearances. The Sharks don't have the results to back it up, but they've put forth more competitive efforts than last year, and Eklund's two-way skills are a big part of the improvement.