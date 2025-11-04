Eklund (lower body) won't play against Seattle on Wednesday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Eklund remains day-to-day and will miss his second straight game. He has generated five goals, 11 points, 31 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and eight hits across 12 appearances this season. Adam Gaudette (upper body) participated in Tuesday's practice and could replace Eklund in the top six versus the Kraken on Wednesday.