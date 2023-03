Eklund, who was playing for AHL San Jose, underwent shoulder surgery on Thursday.

Eklund is out for the remainder of the campaign, but he's expected to be ready for training camp. He'll finish with 17 goals and 41 points in 54 AHL contests with the Barracuda in 2022-23. Eklund also played in eight games with the Sharks this season during which he recorded two goals and three points.