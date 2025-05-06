Eklund underwent successful wrist surgery Monday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

After a scary incident Saturday in which his wrist was cut by a skate in an exhibition contest ahead of the 2025 IIHF World Championship, Eklund will now be on the road to recovery. The 2021 first-round pick is set to miss the international tournament with Team Sweden, but he is expected to be ready for training camp in 2025-26. Peng noted that Eklund's recovery timeline is roughly three months. The 22-year-old Eklund took a step forward in his second full season with the Sharks, earning 17 goals and 58 points over 77 appearances. The left-shot winger's plus-minus rating also improved from minus-45 in 2023-24 to minus-7 in 2024-25, which highlights his progression on both ends of the ice.