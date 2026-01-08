Eklund scored the game-winning goal, fired five shots on net and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Eklund converted on a pass from Macklin Celebrini at 3:08 of the extra session. With three goals and three assists over his last six outings, Eklund is loving life on the top line. The 23-year-old winger is up to 11 goals, 28 points, 105 shots, 29 hits, 28 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 39 appearances. His goal Wednesday was his first game-winner of the campaign.