Eklund has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Red Wings due to a lower-body injury, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Eklund has had a solid start to the season, recording five goals, 11 points, 10 blocked shots, eight hits and two PIM while averaging 19:50 of ice time. He'll be sidelined for the first time this season, but his injury isn't believed to be a long-term concern. He should tentatively be considered day-to-day, while his next chance to suit up will be Wednesday in Seattle.