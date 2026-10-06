Askarov stopped 21 of 26 shots in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Stars.

Askarov surrendered one goal in the opening period, three more in the second and Mikko Rantanen's tally late in the third as San Jose suffered its first loss of the campaign. The 24-year-old had won each of his first two starts but received no offensive support Monday, especially after Macklin Celebrini was scratched shortly before puck drop due to a lower-body injury. Askarov fell to 2-1-0 this season, but his goaltending numbers have been poor, as he's allowed 12 goals on 87 shots faced in just three games in 2026-27.