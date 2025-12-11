Askarov (illness) will back up Alex Nedeljkovic in Toronto on Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Askarov has been stellar this season after a tough start, going 9-4-0 with a 2.36 GAA and a .928 save percentage since Nov. 1. The netminder is 10-8-1 overall, with a 3.14 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 19 appearances. He is expected to start Saturday in Pittsburgh.