Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Available Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Askarov (illness) will back up Alex Nedeljkovic in Toronto on Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Askarov has been stellar this season after a tough start, going 9-4-0 with a 2.36 GAA and a .928 save percentage since Nov. 1. The netminder is 10-8-1 overall, with a 3.14 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 19 appearances. He is expected to start Saturday in Pittsburgh.
