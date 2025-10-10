Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Between pipes against Ducks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Askarov will guard the cage in Saturday's home clash versus Anaheim, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Askarov watched from the bench during the Sharks' Opening Night clash with the Golden Knights on Thursday. Heading into the 2025-26 campaign, the 23-year-old backstop was expected to be the No. 1 option ahead of Alex Nedeljkovic, but it seems perhaps the team is going to more evenly split the workload this year.
