Askarov will defend the visiting net in Dallas on Friday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Askarov was sensational in November, going 8-2-0 with a 1.88 GAA and a .944 save percentage but he had his problems Wednesday, giving up four goals on 12 shots before he was replaced late in the opening period. He is 10-7-1 with a 3.15 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 18 appearances this season. The Stars are fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.43 goals per game.