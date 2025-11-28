Askarov will defend the home net versus Vancouver on Friday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Askarov has been outstanding in November, though he did have a difficult start Wednesday against the mighty Avalanche, giving up four goals on 19 shots before he was pulled with just over 15 minutes to go in the second period. Askarov is 7-2-0 with a 1.87 GAA and a .944 save percentage in nine November starts. The Canucks are tied for 16th in goal production this season, generating 3.08 goals per game.