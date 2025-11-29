Askarov stopped 32 of 34 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Askarov was coming off a subpar performance against the Avalanche on Wednesday, where he stopped 15 of 19 shots before being lifted in a 6-0 loss. However, the 23-year-old bounced back admirably and was terrific in leading the Sharks to a big win at home. Askarov has posted a save percentage of at least .910 in nine of his last 11 appearances, going 8-3-0 with a 2.09 GAA and a .934 save percentage in that span.