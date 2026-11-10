Askarov stopped 30 of 32 shots through overtime in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.

Askarov surrendered a first-period goal to Ben Hutton before Victor Eklund beat him on the power play early in the second. The young netminder recovered and kept New York scoreless for the rest of regulation and overtime, finishing with a .938 save percentage. His performance was encouraging, especially given San Jose's recent defensive struggles and the fact that Askarov was carrying a three-game losing streak entering this matchup. Despite the recent woes, Askarov has been putting up solid numbers in the saves department and has delivered a single-game save percentage of .900 or higher in six of the Sharks' last eight games.