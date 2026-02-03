Askarov gave up four goals on 10 shots before being replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic midway through the second period of Monday's 6-3 loss to Chicago.

None of the goals against Askarov could really be pinned on him, and San Jose's defensive play didn't improve after coach Ryan Warsofsky made the switch in the crease. Nonetheless, it continued a rough stretch for Askarov that has seen the 23-year-old netminder go 2-4-1 in eighth outings since the beginning of January with a 4.24 GAA and .842 save percentage.