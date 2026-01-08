Askarov stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Askarov won his fourth straight decision and bounced back from his poor outing versus the Lightning on Saturday. The 23-year-old needed this win since Alex Nedeljkovic played well Tuesday against the Blue Jackets. Askarov is up to 16-10-1 with a 3.44 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 28 starts this season. Head coach Ryan Warsofsky hasn't hesitated to let Askarov play through slumps at times, and getting a stretch of wins despite lackluster performances should help the Russian netminder hold onto the No. 1 job.