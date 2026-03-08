Askarov stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Askarov put in a good effort, but Bo Horvat's goal 4:20 into overtime gave the Sharks a loss. Askarov has allowed 14 goals over four games since the Olympic break, going 2-1-1 in those contests. For the season, the 23-year-old netminder is at a 19-16-3 record with a 3.52 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 39 starts. A busy part of the schedule has seen the Sharks switch to alternating goalies, which may be best for Askarov down the stretch as he's struggled during stretches with a heavier workload. The Sharks begin a road trip in Buffalo on Tuesday.