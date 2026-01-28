Askarov allowed two goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Askarov gave up the first goal of the game, but the Sharks responded quickly with three tallies, which was all the support he needed. The 23-year-old netminder snapped his three-game losing streak with this effort, and he allowed fewer than three goals for the first time since Nov. 28, which was also against the Canucks. Askarov is 17-13-1 with a 3.46 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 32 appearances. The Sharks' road trip continues in Edmonton on Thursday, which could be a start for Alex Nedeljkovic if head coach Ryan Warsofsky continues to rotate his goalies.