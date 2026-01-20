Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Defending crease Tuesday
Askarov will guard the road goal against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Askarov will get the second half of San Jose's back-to-back after Alex Nedeljkovic played in Monday's 4-1 win over Florida. The 23-year-old Askarov has a 16-12-1 record with a 3.53 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 30 appearances of the 2025-26 campaign. Tampa Bay sits second in the league this season with 3.49 goals per game.