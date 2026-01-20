Askarov will guard the road goal against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Askarov will get the second half of San Jose's back-to-back after Alex Nedeljkovic played in Monday's 4-1 win over Florida. The 23-year-old Askarov has a 16-12-1 record with a 3.53 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 30 appearances of the 2025-26 campaign. Tampa Bay sits second in the league this season with 3.49 goals per game.