Askarov will tend the twine for Wednesday's road game against Colorado, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Askarov has largely struggled over the past few weeks, going 1-4-1 with a 4.04 GAA and .844 save percentage over his last six starts. He was pulled from Monday's loss to Chicago midway through the second period but will return to the crease Wednesday for the Sharks' final game before the Olympic break. The Avalanche lead the league with 3.83 goals per game this season.