Askarov will guard the home net in Friday's clash against the Golden Knights, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Askarov has struggled across the majority of the 2026-27 campaign, and has recently been defeated in each of his last two starts. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder has a 6-10-1 record, a 3.27 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 17 appearances this season. He remains a tough option to trust in all fantasy formats until he can display consistent, positive results across multiple games. He'll once again be tasked with a tough matchup Friday against the Golden Knights, who rank 10th in the NHL with 3.38 goals per game this season.