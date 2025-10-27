Askarov stopped 28 of 33 shots in Sunday's overtime win over the Wild.

Askarov allowed five or more goals for the third time across five starts this season. The 23-year-old netminder, who started consecutive games for the first time Friday and Sunday, might return to the bench ahead of Tuesday's game against the Kings since the Sharks have been rotating netminders regularly so far this season. Askarov hasn't inspired a ton of confidence between the pipes, either -- he's gone 1-3-1 with a 4.80 GAA and an .855 save percentage in his five starts so far.