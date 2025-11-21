Askarov stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Askarov picked up his sixth win in his last seven outings despite allowing three goals for the first time in that span. The third tally was Adrian Kempe's game-tying goal at 19:01 of the third period, but Askarov stayed firm and turned aside all three of the Kings' shootout attempts after not facing a shot in overtime. The 23-year-old netminder improved to 7-5-1 with a 2.97 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Sharks' next two games are at home in a back-to-back set versus the Senators on Saturday and the Bruins on Sunday. Expect Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic to split those starts.