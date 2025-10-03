Askarov was the first goalie to leave the ice Friday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll patrol the crease on the road against Vegas.

With Askarov taking the start Friday, it seems likely that Alex Nedeljkovic will get the nod for Saturday's clash with Utah before Askarov takes the crease for Opening Night against Vegas at home Thursday. Looking ahead to the rest of the 2025-26 campaign. Askarov figures to see the bulk of the workload for San Jose, though Nedeljkovic could certainly see plenty of starts as well.