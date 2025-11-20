Askarov was the first goalie off the ice ahead of Thursday's home matchup with Los Angeles, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes.

Askarov has been hard to beat of late, going 5-1-0 with a 1.31 GAA in his last six contests. With the 23-year-old netminder on top of his game, he figures to see plenty of work ahead of Alex Nedeljkovic. Through just 12 outings, Askarov has already set a new personal best with six wins and should be capable of challenging for the 20-win threshold at least.