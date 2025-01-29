Askarov is set to start in Thursday's road clash against Seattle, per Max Miller of NHL.com on Wednesday.

Askarov stopped 29 of 30 shots en route to a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Monday. He's 4-5-2 with a 2.87 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 12 appearances in 2024-25. Seattle is tied for 17th in goals per game with 2.92.