Askarov will guard the road goal in Saturday's clash against the Mammoth, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Askarov will draw his third consecutive start Saturday after anchoring the Sharks to an overtime loss against Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder has a 5-8-1 record, a 3.12 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 14 outings this season. With Alex Nedeljkovic faring similarly to Askarov between the pipes this season, San Jose will likely continue to roll with the latter, as he holds the higher upside after posting 21 wins a season ago. Askarov is a decent streaming option in two-goalie fantasy formats for the time being.