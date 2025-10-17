Askarov will patrol the visiting crease in Utah on Friday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Askarov had a tough go of it in his season debut Saturday against Anaheim, allowing seven goals on 43 shots in an overtime loss. Askarov is highly regarded as he was selected 11th overall by Nashville in 202o and he'll get a chance to redeem himself against Utah, who are averaging only 2.00 goals per game, 30th in the NHL.