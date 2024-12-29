Askarov allowed two goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Outside of the result, it was an encouraging performance for Askarov. The Flames' first goal was a tipped-in shot and the second came on a power play, so there's not much blame to place on Askarov for either tally. Still, he's 1-2-2 with a 2.62 GAA and a .915 save percentage through five NHL outings this season. Vitek Vanecek is week-to-week with a fractured cheekbone, so Askarov will have an extended opportunity to challenge Alexandar Georgiev for playing time between the pipes. The Sharks' next game is Tuesday versus the Flyers.