Askarov stopped 20 of 23 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Stars. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Askarov gave up one power-play goal in the first period and two even-strength tallies in the third to take his second straight loss. He's also allowed at least three goals in four of his last five outings. The 23-year-old goalie has come back down after riding a hot streak for much of November. He's now at a 10-8-1 record with a 3.14 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 19 starts. The Sharks' road trip continues with a tough game in Raleigh versus the Hurricanes on Sunday.