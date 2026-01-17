Askarov turned aside 21 of 24 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to Detroit, with the Red Wings' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Sharks actually grabbed a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but Askarov couldn't make it stick. The 23-year-old netminder hasn't allowed fewer than three goals in a start since late November, and over his last 14 outings he's gone 7-6-0 with a rough 4.27 GAA and .866 save percentage.