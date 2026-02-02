Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: First goalie off Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Askarov was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports, indicating he'll guard the cage on the road versus Chicago.
Askarov has picked up just one win in his last five outings, going 1-3-1 with a 3.65 GAA. The 23-year-old netminder has been splitting the workload with Alex Nedeljkovic since the start of January, but Askarov could be in danger of losing his starting spot if he continues to struggle.
