Askarov was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Mammoth.

Askarov has been largely effective recently, outside of a performance against the Avalanche on Wednesday in which he allowed four goals on 19 shots (.789 save percentage). Across his last five starts, he's gone 4-1-0 with a 2.65 GAA and .919 save percentage. He's already made two starts against Utah this year -- one at home and one on the road -- and he went 1-1-0 with eight goals allowed on 60 shots (.867 save percentage) in those outings.