Askarov was the first goalie off the ice at Wednesday's morning skate, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Los Angeles.

Askarov has alternated wins and losses across his last five appearances, going 2-3-0 with a 1.82 GAA and .944 save percentage during that time. He'll be between the pipes for a second consecutive game Wednesday and will have a favorable matchup against the Kings, who have logged 2.77 goals per game to begin the regular season, which is the seventh-worst mark in the league.