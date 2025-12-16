Askarov is scheduled to guard the home cage Tuesday versus Calgary, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Askarov has been shaky in December, going 2-2-0 with a 4.55 GAA and an .866 save percentage across four appearances. The 2020 first-round pick seemed destined for a loss in Pittsburgh on Saturday, but the Sharks overcame a 5-1 deficit to beat the Penguins in overtime. On the season, Askarov holds an 11-8-1 record, .900 save percentage and 3.24 GAA through 20 outings. The 23-year-old will look to put together a strong performance against a Flames squad that has generated 2.48 goals per game in 2025-26, which is the second-worst mark in the NHL.