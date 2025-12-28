Askarov stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Askarov entered the holiday break with consecutive losses. While he allowed at least three goals for the eighth outing in a row, the 23-year-old was able to get in the win column with a burst of offense from his teammates. He improved to 13-10-1 with a 3.35 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 24 starts this season. Askarov's letting in too many tallies to be trusted in shallow fantasy formats, but he's still getting enough playing time to have widespread value. The Sharks' next game is Monday versus the Ducks.